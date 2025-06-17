Trump says 'real end' is better than ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Meanwhile, Israel reminded Ayatollah Khamenei of the fate of Saddam Hussein

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

US President Donald Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, not just a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could face the fate of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, CNN reported .

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the G7 summit in Canada.

When asked what could be better than a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, he said "the end."

"The end, the real end, not a ceasefire. The end. Or the complete abandonment [of nuclear weapons]. That's fine too," the US president said.

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said at a meeting of senior Israeli military officials in Tel Aviv that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could face the fate of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

"I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing war crimes and rocket attacks on Israeli citizens. He should remember what the fate of a dictator in a country bordering Iran was who chose this path against the State of Israel," Katz said.

After the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Saddam was captured and sentenced to death by hanging.