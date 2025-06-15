Iran accuses Israel of disrupting talks and demands US condemnation of its actions

At the same time, Tehran is confident that Israel is acting with the consent of the United States.

Abbas Aragchi (Photo: @IRIMFA_EN)

Iran has accused Israel of disrupting talks with the United States on a nuclear deal, and the United States of supporting Israel's actions. In order to resume talks, Iran is demanding that the United States condemn the Israeli strikes. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a press conference in Tehran, reports Al Jazeera and Reuters .

According to Araghchi, during the sixth round of talks, which were scheduled to take place on June 15 but were canceled due to the Israeli attack, Iran was ready to present its proposals to the United States. They could supposedly help conclude an agreement.

"During the previous round of negotiations, the Americans presented a number of proposals that were not fully acceptable to us. We presented our response and our points of view, and we had to present a counter-proposal. Our proposal could open the door to a comprehensive agreement with the Americans," he said.

According to Araghchi, Israel opposes diplomatic progress between Iran and the United States and has therefore disrupted it. At the same time, the Iranian foreign minister believes that the United States has supported Israel's actions.

"The Israeli attack would never have happened without the green light and support of the US," Araghchi said, adding that Tehran does not believe Washington's claims that it was not involved in the recent attacks.

"The United States needs to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if it wants to prove its goodwill," an Iranian diplomat said.