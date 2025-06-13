Israel received a "green light" from Trump to strike Iran – Axios

US support for Iran nuclear deal has been a sham in recent times, media reports

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X Network)

US President Donald Trump approved Israel's attack on Iran and only pretended to oppose it. Thus, the United States administration wanted to mislead Iran and prevent it from hiding people involved in the development of nuclear weapons. This is reported by Axios, citing two unnamed Israeli officials.

Media sources reported that the US public position was very different from its private one.

The statements by Trump and his administration were allegedly intended to reassure Iran that no attack was planned, ensuring that Iranians on Israel's target list would not move to new locations.

Axios sources said that aides to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that Trump tried to slow down the Israeli strike during a phone call with Netanyahu on Monday, June 9.

In fact, according to Israeli officials, the conversation was about coordinating actions before the attack.

"We had a clear green light, permission from the US," the media sources told the outlet.

As Axios notes, the Trump administration has so far distanced itself from the Israeli operation in public statements and private messages to allies.