Israeli strikes kill two top Iranian military officials

Iranian media report that the IRGC chief and commander-in-chief have been killed

Hossein Salami, left, and Mohammad Bagri, right (Photo: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA)

As a result of Israel's strikes on Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagri and Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Hossein Salami were killed. This was reported by a number of Iranian state media.

Thus, Major General Baghri, who held the highest military post in Iran, was killed by Israeli air strikes, according to Iranian state television IRINN.

Several other Iranian state media outlets reported Salami's death.

IRGC chief killed in Israeli strikes Friday morning.

Salami reported directly to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was one of the most influential figures in the country.

He was head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps when Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in April and October 2024, the first direct strike by Iran on Israeli territory .