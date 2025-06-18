NYT: Iran ready to strike U.S. bases if U.S. joins attacks

Trump is considering a range of options for Iran, including a possible US strike on the country, NBC News reports

US soldiers (Illustrative photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

Iran may strike at American bases in the Middle East if the United States joins Israeli attacks on the country. This was reported by the newspaper The New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence reports.

They said that Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike U.S. bases in the region if U.S. forces join the fighting.

The media reports that the United States has sent about 30 refueling planes to Europe, which could be used to help fighter jets protecting U.S. bases or to extend the range of bombers involved in any possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

NYT notes that fears of a broader war are growing among U.S. officials as Israel presses the White House to intervene in the conflict with Iran.

If the United States joins the Israeli campaign and strikes Fordow, Iran's key nuclear facility, the Houthis are likely to resume attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the officials said. They added that Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria could also try to attack U.S. bases there.

Other officials have said that in the event of a US attack, Iran could begin mining the Strait of Hormuz, which is intended to block US warships in the Persian Gulf.

The command has put U.S. troops on high alert at military bases across the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East, according to media reports.

Two Iranian officials told the NYT that the country would attack U.S. bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the U.S. joined the conflict.

NBC News, citing current and former officials, reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a number of options for Iran, including a possible U.S. strike on the country.

This became known after the US President met with his national security team in the Situation Room of the White House.

Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kane and other military officials were seen leaving the White House after the meeting.

Israel's Channel 12, citing senior Israeli officials, reports that the United States may join strikes against Iran on the evening of June 17. The sources said that Trump is inclined to actively support joining this confrontation.

On June 16, the WSJ reported that Iran is signaling through intermediaries that it wants to de-escalate and resume negotiations.

Trump prefers 'real end' to ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

On June 17, Trump said, that he demands unconditional surrender from Iran and hinted at the possible elimination of the country's supreme leader.