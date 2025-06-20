European diplomats in Geneva called on Iran to negotiate. It agreed.

David Lemmy with colleagues in Geneva (Photo: MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA)

European foreign ministers, meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, urged Iran to continue talks with the United States to end the conflict with Israel, Sky News reports .

"We are keen to continue the ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran and encourage Iran to continue negotiations with the United States. This is a dangerous moment and it is vital that we do not witness a regional escalation of this conflict," British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy said after the meeting.

He emphasized that at the meeting, diplomats clearly stated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Lemmy added that the Iranian diplomat expressed his willingness to continue negotiations.

Araghchi later confirmed that Iran is ready to reconsider the diplomatic path and supports continuing negotiations.