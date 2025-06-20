Iran says it will not negotiate with the US under Israeli fire

The statement was made before a meeting with European diplomats in Geneva on resolving the conflict.

Abbas Aragchi (Photo: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/EPA)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country will not hold talks with the United States "until Israeli aggression stops," he told Iranian television, Reuters reported .

Araghchi's statement came ahead of a meeting with European foreign ministers in Geneva, where Europe hopes to pave the way for a return to diplomacy over Iran's nuclear program.

The meeting will be attended by the ministers of France, Great Britain, Germany, and the head of foreign policy of the European Union.

Two unnamed diplomats told Reuters that European negotiators should convey to Iran that the United States is still open to direct talks.

But, according to the agency's interlocutors, expectations for a breakthrough are low.