Iran says it will not negotiate with the US under Israeli fire
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country will not hold talks with the United States "until Israeli aggression stops," he told Iranian television, Reuters reported .
Araghchi's statement came ahead of a meeting with European foreign ministers in Geneva, where Europe hopes to pave the way for a return to diplomacy over Iran's nuclear program.
The meeting will be attended by the ministers of France, Great Britain, Germany, and the head of foreign policy of the European Union.
Two unnamed diplomats told Reuters that European negotiators should convey to Iran that the United States is still open to direct talks.
But, according to the agency's interlocutors, expectations for a breakthrough are low.
- After the start of the Israeli military operation in Iran on June 13, uncertainty remains about the role of the United States. On the one hand, the United States declares the possibility of continuing negotiations with Iran on the nuclear agreement, on the other hand, it does not rule out the possibility of direct participation in the conflict.
- On June 18, Khamenei threatened the US with "irreparable damage" if it joined the strikes on Iran.
- On June 19, the White House announced that Trump would make a decision on Iran within two weeks.