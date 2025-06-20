After meeting with Europeans, Iran still doesn't want talks until Israeli operation ends

Abbas Araghchi (Photo: MARTIAL TREZZINI / EPA)

Iran promises to return to diplomacy after the end of the Israeli operation against it, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi of the Islamic Republic. The official's words were reported by CNN after a meeting with European diplomats in Geneva.

"Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again, and once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed," Araghchi said.

He added that he made it clear: Iran's defense capabilities are "non-negotiable."

At the same time, the Foreign Minister noted, Iran supports further negotiations with France, Great Britain and Germany (the E3 group) and the European Union, and is ready to meet with them again "in the near future."

On the eve of the talks with the Europeans, Araghchi had already stated that the country would not negotiate with the United States "until the Israeli aggression stops."