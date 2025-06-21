Iran threatens "very, very dangerous" outcome for everyone if US intervenes in conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if the United States intervenes in the conflict between the Islamic Republic and Israel, the result will be "very, very dangerous for everyone," the official's words were quoted by the American magazine Time.
"From the tweets, interviews of the President of the United States, it is quite clear that he is talking about the leading role of the United States in these issues [of Washington's potential intervention in the conflict]. Unfortunately, we have heard that the United States may join this aggression. It would be very unfortunate, and I think it would be very, very dangerous for everyone," said Araghchi.
He also claimed that Tehran has "a lot of evidence" that Washington was involved in Israeli strikes "from day one" (June 13) of the operation against Iran.
Earlier, on June 18, Iran's de facto leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that the United States' joining Israeli strikes against his country would "cause irreparable damage" to the Americans.
- On June 20, after meeting with European representatives in Geneva, Araghchi reiterated his country's long-standing position that Tehran promises to return to diplomacy after the end of the Israeli operation against it.
- Meanwhile, Trump noted that two weeks is the maximum he is giving Iran to "see if the people [of the Islamic Republic] come to their senses." The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that he does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran.
- On June 21, Turkish President Erdoğan, after meeting with Araghchi, stated that his country was ready to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.