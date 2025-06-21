Iran threatens "very, very dangerous" outcome for everyone if US intervenes in conflict

Abbas Aragchi (Photo: ERDEM SAHIN / EPA)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if the United States intervenes in the conflict between the Islamic Republic and Israel, the result will be "very, very dangerous for everyone," the official's words were quoted by the American magazine Time.

"From the tweets, interviews of the President of the United States, it is quite clear that he is talking about the leading role of the United States in these issues [of Washington's potential intervention in the conflict]. Unfortunately, we have heard that the United States may join this aggression. It would be very unfortunate, and I think it would be very, very dangerous for everyone," said Araghchi.

He also claimed that Tehran has "a lot of evidence" that Washington was involved in Israeli strikes "from day one" (June 13) of the operation against Iran.

Earlier, on June 18, Iran's de facto leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that the United States' joining Israeli strikes against his country would "cause irreparable damage" to the Americans.