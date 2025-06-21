Erdoğan: Turkey ready to facilitate US talks with Iran
Turkey is ready to facilitate high-level talks between the United States and Iran, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after meeting with Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential administration reported.
Erdoğan said that Ankara is ready to contribute to the process, in particular, to facilitate dialogue between the parties. At the same time, he emphasized that urgent steps must be taken to start diplomacy through technical negotiations (with the participation of nuclear experts. – Ed.) and high-level talks between Iran and the United States.
The Turkish leader confirmed that his country will continue to support this process.
The meeting between Erdoğan and Araghchi also discussed the hostilities between Iran and Israel, as well as "regional and global issues."
The Turkish president reiterated that Ankara opposes Israel's strikes on Iran, as it has in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria. Erdoğan confirmed that his country has made "various diplomatic efforts" to end the confrontation and return to dialogue.
The Turkish leader said that the Middle East "cannot withstand another war," that Israel "must be stopped immediately," and that the way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program lies through negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Istanbul to participate in a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
- On June 20, after meeting with European representatives in Geneva, Iran's Foreign Minister reiterated his country's long-standing position that Tehran promises to return to diplomacy after the end of the Israeli operation against it.
- Meanwhile, Trump noted that two weeks is the maximum he is giving Iran to "see if the people [of the Islamic Republic] come to their senses." The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that he does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran.
- Analyst Klimkin told LIGA.net that if the US president decides to defuse tensions in the situation with Iran, he may want to succeed in resolving the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.