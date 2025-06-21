Erdoğan: Turkey ready to facilitate US talks with Iran

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abbas Araghchi (Photo: Turkish Presidential Administration)

Turkey is ready to facilitate high-level talks between the United States and Iran, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after meeting with Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential administration reported.

Erdoğan said that Ankara is ready to contribute to the process, in particular, to facilitate dialogue between the parties. At the same time, he emphasized that urgent steps must be taken to start diplomacy through technical negotiations (with the participation of nuclear experts. – Ed.) and high-level talks between Iran and the United States.

The Turkish leader confirmed that his country will continue to support this process.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Araghchi also discussed the hostilities between Iran and Israel, as well as "regional and global issues."

The Turkish president reiterated that Ankara opposes Israel's strikes on Iran, as it has in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria. Erdoğan confirmed that his country has made "various diplomatic efforts" to end the confrontation and return to dialogue.

The Turkish leader said that the Middle East "cannot withstand another war," that Israel "must be stopped immediately," and that the way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program lies through negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Istanbul to participate in a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.