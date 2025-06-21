Klimkin named a possible benefit for Ukraine if Trump wants to de-escalate the situation regarding Iran

US president will need to 'look super cool' elsewhere if things don't work out with Tehran, analyst says

Pavlo Klimkin (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

If US President Donald Trump to defuse the situation with Iran, he may want to succeed in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019) and analyst, in the new episode of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.

The expert believes that if Trump ultimately decides to "de-escalate" the situation regarding Iran, this could be "in some scenario a win-win" for Ukraine.

"Because if he [Trump] doesn't look super cool about Iran, then not looking super cool about Putin , about something else – that's too much. If you're not cool about anything, then the question arises – what is coolness anyway?... So we'll see," Klimkin noted.

You can watch the full conversation at the link at the beginning of the news or below: