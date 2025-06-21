Klimkin named a possible benefit for Ukraine if Trump wants to de-escalate the situation regarding Iran
If US President Donald Trump to defuse the situation with Iran, he may want to succeed in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019) and analyst, in the new episode of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.
The expert believes that if Trump ultimately decides to "de-escalate" the situation regarding Iran, this could be "in some scenario a win-win" for Ukraine.
"Because if he [Trump] doesn't look super cool about Iran, then not looking super cool about Putin , about something else – that's too much. If you're not cool about anything, then the question arises – what is coolness anyway?... So we'll see," Klimkin noted.
You can watch the full conversation at the link at the beginning of the news or below:
- On June 20, after meeting with European representatives in Geneva, Iran's Foreign Minister reiterated his country's long-standing position that Tehran promises to return to diplomacy after the end of the Israeli operation against it.
- Meanwhile, US President Trump noted that two weeks is the maximum he is giving Iran to "see if the people [the leadership of the Islamic Republic] come to their senses."
- The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that he does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran.