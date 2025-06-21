Israeli Foreign Minister does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran

Gideon Saar believes that previous diplomatic efforts on Iran have been in vain

Gideon Saar (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

According to him, the path of negotiations with Tehran has been exhausted.

"I don't really believe in diplomacy with Iran. All previous diplomatic efforts have failed," Saar said.

The minister added that he is skeptical about the talks in Geneva.

"Usually they [the Iranians] use these talks to deceive, to buy time and to make further progress [in the nuclear program]. And I do not believe that they will change their behavior," the Israeli Foreign Minister said.

He said he had not yet seen any concrete proposals from the Iranians that would indicate that they had changed their minds.

"They are not even cooperating with the IAEA at the moment. The inspection is not working now," the minister added.

On June 20, European foreign ministers at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in Geneva called on Tehran to continue negotiations with the United States to end the conflict with Israel.

Iran promised to return to diplomacy after the end of the Israeli operation against it.