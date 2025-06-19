CNN: US moves part of its air force and navy amid threat of Iranian attack

All aircraft not in special shelters were evacuated from the air base in Qatar

US aircraft (Photo: EPA)

The US military has moved some aircraft and ships deployed to the Middle East in response to the threat of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, CNN reported , citing two Pentagon officials.

According to them, the US has taken a number of precautionary measures to protect its infrastructure and personnel in the region. In particular, all aircraft not in special shelters have been withdrawn from Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Also, US naval ships stationed at a base in Bahrain left port earlier this week.

Journalists note that satellite images have confirmed the evacuation of the area at the base in Qatar.

Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar (Photo: edition.cnn.com)

In addition, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has pre-positioned additional blood supplies in the region. This is standard procedure in cases where there is a real threat of attack on American forces, the newspaper writes.

One official called the actions "careful, precautionary planning" amid Iranian statements about possible attacks on American bases if Washington supports Israel in a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

It is not yet known where exactly the planes and ships were moved.