CNN: US moves part of its air force and navy amid threat of Iranian attack
The US military has moved some aircraft and ships deployed to the Middle East in response to the threat of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, CNN reported , citing two Pentagon officials.
According to them, the US has taken a number of precautionary measures to protect its infrastructure and personnel in the region. In particular, all aircraft not in special shelters have been withdrawn from Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Also, US naval ships stationed at a base in Bahrain left port earlier this week.
Journalists note that satellite images have confirmed the evacuation of the area at the base in Qatar.
In addition, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has pre-positioned additional blood supplies in the region. This is standard procedure in cases where there is a real threat of attack on American forces, the newspaper writes.
One official called the actions "careful, precautionary planning" amid Iranian statements about possible attacks on American bases if Washington supports Israel in a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.
It is not yet known where exactly the planes and ships were moved.
- On June 18, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned the United States that joining Israeli strikes against his country would "lead to irreparable harm" for Americans.
- On June 19, The Guardian reported that Trump had not approved a strike on Iran due to doubts about the effectiveness of the GBU-57 bomb. And Bloomberg reported that US officials were preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days.