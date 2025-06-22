The US bombed Iran's nuclear facilities: Bully must return to negotiations

Trump warns that any Iranian response will be met with even greater US force

Donald Trump watches the attack on Iran (Photo: White House)

On the night of June 22, the United States joined Israel's operation against Iran and attacked the country's nuclear facilities. This was reported by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

According to him, the planes attacked the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan facilities. After the operation, US aircraft left Iranian airspace.

"A full load of bombs was dropped on the main facility, Fordo. All aircraft are returning home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is no other military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace!" he said .

In a video address after the attack, Trump said that the strikes were aimed at completely destroying Iran's uranium enrichment program and ending the nuclear threats of "the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism." He noted that the attack was a "spectacular military success" and that the facilities were completely destroyed .

After that, Iran will be forced to "seek peace".

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If it does not, future attacks will be much larger and much easier," the US President emphasized .

He recalled that Iran had been saying "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" for 40 years and emphasized that this would not happen again. Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's army.

"We have worked as a team, as perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we have come a long way to erasing this terrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they did," he emphasized .

On social media, Trump warned, that any attempt to retaliate against Iran would be met by the U.S. with "much greater force than it was today.".

