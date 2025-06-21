Putin wants to seize all of Ukraine, three decisions have been made – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to take over all of Ukraine – and has adopted a number of new decisions regarding sanctions, drone production, and personnel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

The head of state noted that on June 20, Putin "arranged a benefit, including for the United States," and added that the dictator "spoke absolutely frankly."

"Yes, he wants all of Ukraine, and he doesn't want it for four years, not since 2014, but for a long time – he himself was shaped that way, by Russian imperialism. And when he talks about Ukraine and something else about the feet of Russian soldiers, he also talks about Belarus, about the Baltic countries, about Moldova, and about the Caucasus, and about countries like Kazakhstan, and about all the places on earth where Russian killers can get to. Putin's power ends where the capabilities of Russian killers end," the president explained.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will defend itself and that "everyone in the world must make their own decisions." He added that Ukraine has adopted a number of new decisions, given "the frankness of Russian killers who say they are not going to stop."

First, the head of state announced new Ukrainian international measures "for the sake of truly tangible" world sanctions against Russia. The president also promises to intensify all sanctions work in Ukraine: "So that everyone who still helps Russia, or cooperates with it in any way, or maintains businesses in the occupied territory – so that every person feels that this is an absolutely criminal activity."

Secondly, Ukraine will direct more resources into the production of drones of all types – from long-range to "specific protection against Russian legs at the front," Zelenskyy explained.

Third, he added, there will be personnel changes, including in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, as well as "in the management of institutions, in order to increase Ukrainian potential both in relations with partners and the potential for internal Ukrainian resilience."

The Head of State noted that in a month – in particular, in the format of a meeting with all ambassadors of Ukraine – the authorities will draw conclusions regarding changes in the diplomatic corps.

"Now is a month of special measures for the sake of new pressure on Russia – on the occupier – to complicate the situation for them, and therefore to simplify our path to peace," the president said.

He also noted that he had given non-public instructions to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and announced new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskyy promises to inform "virtually on a daily basis" about the activities of Ukrainian diplomats in order to achieve the country's goals.