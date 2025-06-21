Zelenskyy denied rumors about Shmyhal's resignation

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: press service of the Kyiv International Economic Forum)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not speak to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about his resignation, the head of state said during a meeting with journalists.

"As for the government. First of all, I would like to explain that if I decided to change the prime minister one hundred percent, I would first of all tell him and, sorry, before the journalists. After all, we have been working together for many years. So, I have not had a conversation with him," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that he "really respects" Shmyhal, especially during the years of full-scale war: "Of course, both for that experience and simply as a human being."

Rumors of a possible resignation of the Ukrainian government appear every year. Shmyhal has been in office since March 2020, the longest in history.

According to current legislation, the resignation of the Prime Minister will lead to the termination of the powers of the entire Cabinet of Ministers, and this is prohibited during martial law.