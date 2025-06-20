Putin doesn't care about Russian soldiers or their legs torn off by Ukrainian drones – Sybiha

The Foreign Minister noted that "in fact, wherever a Russian soldier steps, he brings with him only death, destruction, and devastation."

Dictator Vladimir Putin declared that Russian territory was where "a Russian soldier’s foot steps." Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded that "Putin has no business with Russian soldiers or their legs torn off by Ukrainian drones."

According to him, among all of Putin's recent crazy statements, the words about the "Russian soldier's foot" stand out in particular.

The Foreign Minister noted that "in reality, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, he brings along only death, destruction, and devastation."

"Putin does not care about Russian soldiers or their feet torn apart by Ukrainian drones. He is a mass murderer of his own people. He already disposed one million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloodbath in Ukraine without achieving a single strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

The official added: while the Russian dictator is busy sending Russian troops to invade other states, he is bringing Russians inside the aggressor country to their knees economically.

"His cynical statements serve only one purpose: to divert public attention away from the complete failure of his quarter-century rule. It has brought Russia into the shameful club of rogue regimes like North Korea and Iran, international isolation, and endless economic stagnation, which will only worsen," said Sybiha.

In his opinion, the only way to force Moscow to make peace is to "deprive it of its sense of impunity."

"Increase support for Ukraine's defense and hit the Russian economy hard with devastating sanctions. Designate Russia as a terrorist state. Isolate it fully. Bring Moscow back to its senses," the Foreign Minister added.

He also noted that Putin's new statements demonstrate complete disregard for American peace efforts: "While the United States and the rest of the world have called for an immediate end to the killing, Russia's top war criminal discusses plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill more Ukrainians."