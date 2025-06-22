Zelensky: Before the US operation against Iran, we managed to evacuate Ukrainians and foreigners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Prior to the US operation against Iran's nuclear facilities, Ukraine evacuated its citizens and partner states from the danger zone. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The evacuation was carried out by Ukrainian diplomats and the Main Intelligence Directorate. 176 people were evacuated from Israel to Egypt, and evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is also underway. Among the evacuees are citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the United States .

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reports to the President on the work of embassies in the region.

"We respond to every request and will continue evacuation measures. I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence to provide all opportunities for the necessary protection of our people in the Middle East and the Gulf region," Zelensky said.