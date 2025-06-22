Zelensky: Before the US operation against Iran, we managed to evacuate Ukrainians and foreigners
Prior to the US operation against Iran's nuclear facilities, Ukraine evacuated its citizens and partner states from the danger zone. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The evacuation was carried out by Ukrainian diplomats and the Main Intelligence Directorate. 176 people were evacuated from Israel to Egypt, and evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is also underway. Among the evacuees are citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the United States .
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reports to the President on the work of embassies in the region.
"We respond to every request and will continue evacuation measures. I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence to provide all opportunities for the necessary protection of our people in the Middle East and the Gulf region," Zelensky said.
- On the night of June 22, the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities from the air . Trump called Tehran a "bully" and said it should return to negotiations. He also warned that attempts to respond to the attacks would be met with force..
- According to Fox News and CNN,, Iran could have been attacked by 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six GBU-57 anti-bunker bombs.
- Israel welcomed the US attacks on Iran, while the UN Secretary General and a number of politicians in the US condemned them.
- Iran, after the US attack, requested an urgent UN meeting and fired missiles at Israel. 11 people were reported injured, a residential building in Tel Aviv was destroyed.