On the night of July 28, the Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) conducted a successful operation on the Tendra Spit in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. This was reported by the HUR press service published the corresponding video.

A combat operation in the northern part of the Black Sea was conducted by defenders from the Department of active measures.

"On the night of July 28, the reconnaissance men landed on Tendra Spit and eliminated the position of the occupation forces along with the personnel, the Zont electronic warfare complex and the Rosa radar station," the HUR said.

The occupiers claim that the Rosa radar can detect drones at a distance of up to 25 km and an altitude of up to 1 km, with up to 20 targets to be detected simultaneously. The Russians claim that the radius within which the Zont electronic warfare system can jam drones is 500 meters. It should be noted that the invaders regularly overestimate the performance of their weapons. The HUR video shows that the defenders used drones during this landing.

The operation went off without any losses on the part of the scouts, and the Ukrainian flag was raised over the island, the agency noted.

Tendra Spit-island is located off the coast of the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The distance from it to Mykolaiv region is more than 25 kilometers in a straight line.

Tendra Spit (circled in red lines) on the Deepstate map