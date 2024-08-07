On Tuesday, special forces of the active operations unit Artan and the Maritime Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted an operation on the Tendra Spit in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, reported the military intelligence.

According to Defense Intelligence, on the night of August 6, an amphibious group of special forces landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed the Russian armored vehicles, in particular the MT-LB, the radio electronic warfare complex of the enemy, and also destroyed Russian fortifications.

Military intelligence notes that during the battle, the aggressor suffered losses among personnel, but the number is being specified.

Having completed the task, including its secret part, the military scouts from Artan and the Maritime Center of the DIU left without casualties, the message reads.

"This is not the first successful active operation of the Special Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit. The relevant actions are only part of the large-scale plan of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, the implementation of which is ongoing," military intelligence concludes.

Tendra Spit is a narrow island about 65 kilometers long and up to 1.8 km wide. The distance from it to the temporarily occupied Crimea is about 75 km as the crow flies.

Tendrivska Spit (Map: Deepstate)

Tendrivska spit on the Deepstate map (white mark outlined in red)

On October 4, 2023, Ukraine's military intelligence reported a special operation in Crimea. A video was shown of people approaching the peninsula at night on water scooters. The landing was on the west coast, Tendra and Kinburn spits. A battle took place.

Before that, on August 24, the DIU and the Navy carried out a similar special operation in Crimea.

Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that the landing of saboteurs in Crimea is part of a "global plan".