An interview with the soldier who shot down a Russian Kinzhal using a Patriot for the first time in history
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an interview with the operator of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was the first in history to shoot down the Russian hypersonic aeroballistic missile Kh-47 "Kinzhal" two years ago, on May 4, 2023.
"At that moment we knew it was ballistics... but at first we thought it was just an "Iskander". And when we found the wreckage, we ourselves found out that it was a "Kinzhal". Everyone was happy, everyone congratulated each other, we were very pleased. Russia said that it was impossible to shoot down a "Kinzhal", but it turned out that everything can be shot down, everything is shot down," said military man Dmitry about that day.
The downing of the first "Kinzhal" in history became known two days after the Russian attack, when on May 6, the then commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, published a corresponding post.
Already on May 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to shoot down six such missiles flying towards Kyiv, the Air Force reported.
The last time the occupiers used the "Kinzhal" during an attack on Ukraine was on the night of December 31, 2024 – the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy this missile.
- In just three years of full-scale war, the defenders managed to destroy 40 "Kinzhal".