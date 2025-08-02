SBU drones strike "Shahed" storage airfield in Krasnodar region

On the night of August 2, the Security Service of Ukraine's drones hit the airfield for the storage of "Shahed" in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia. About said sBU press service.

The SBU said that last night the first target of the long-range UAVs was the Prymorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield. On its territory, the places of storage and launching of "shaheds" attacking Ukraine were hit. After the arrival of the SBU drones, a fire broke out near the airfield.

The second target of the SBU drones was the Elektropribor plant in Penza. The defeat of this enterprise has already confirmed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This plant works for the Russian military-industrial complex. It produces equipment for digital networks in military control systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, ships and spacecraft. The SBU drones successfully hit the facility, and smoke is observed in the area of the explosions.

On the night of July 31 drones attacked radio plant in Penza.

Later it became known that company-wide the aggressor state was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine.