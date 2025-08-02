General Staff confirms damage to two refineries, oil depot and Elektroprylad plant

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of August 2, the Defense Forces successfully attacked four enterprises of the aggressor state. The hits were confirmed by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian oil refineries – Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries – were confirmed to have been hit.

In addition, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the Anna Oil Products fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of Russia and hit the Penza Production Association Elektropribor JSC, which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications systems, cryptographic communications equipment and printed circuit boards for military equipment.

Numerous explosions and fires were reported on the territory of these facilities. More detailed information on the consequences of the attacks is being clarified, the General Staff noted.

The combat work was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The affected companies are involved in supporting the armed aggression against Ukraine. The attack was a response to Russia's recent shelling of Ukrainian cities, killing and injuring civilians.

On the night of August 2, Russians complained about attacks by drones, explosions were heard in Rostov, Penza, Samara, and Ryazan regions, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Telegram channels published videos of hits on occupiers' targets.

On the night of July 31, drones attacked a radio plant in Penza.

Later, it became known that the enterprise of the aggressor state was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine.