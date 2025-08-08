Explosions are heard in Sochi. Russians were taken off the beaches and the airport was closed – video

According to the Russian mayor, Sochi allegedly has air defense

Sochi (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the afternoon of August 8, Sochi and other southern Russian cities were put on air alert due to an alleged drone attack. This was reported by Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin and propaganda media.

According to the mayor, Sochi's air defense system is allegedly actively operating. He urged residents, especially those living near the coast, not to go out and stay indoors without windows.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reports that people in Sochi have been evacuated from the beach due to an alleged drone attack.

In addition, due to the threat of drone attacks, the Psou checkpoint on the border with the unrecognized republic of Abkhazia was temporarily closed.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel Shot, the alert was also announced in Adler and Tuapse. The alert is also being sounded in Bryansk, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, and Ryazan regions.

Rosaviatsiya representative Artem Korenyako reported that temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were imposed at Sochi airport. Prior to that, restrictions were also imposed at Gelendzhik airport.

At the time of publication, the restrictions have been lifted.