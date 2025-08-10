Russians complain about drone attack on Saratov oil refinery – photos, video

Saratov region authorities confirm damage to one of their enterprises as a result of a UAV strike

Oil refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of Sunday, August 10, the Saratov region of Russia was attacked by unidentified drones, and an oil refinery was probably hit. This was reported by Russian propaganda resources and the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin.

At night, the head of the Russian region said about the threat of UAVs.

"Local warning systems may be in place in places of possible threat. All emergency services are on full alert," he wrote.

Photo: ASTRA

Later, Busargin reported damage at one of the enterprises as a result of the drone attack. Emergency services are working at the site, he said .

The governor also claims that the wreckage of the downed UAV allegedly fell in the yard of the house. Residents were evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center was organized in a nearby school. According to him, there is allegedly a dead and injured.

At the same time, the propaganda resource ASTRA, citing local residents, writes that the Saratov Oil Refinery was under attack. Footage of smoke from the fire, allegedly at the plant, was published by the Supernova+ Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported 121 allegedly downed UAVs over Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, 29 – over Krasnodar region, 15 – over Crimea, 13 – over Bryansk region, 12 – over Belgorod region, nine – over Voronezh region, eight – over Saratov region and Stavropol region, seven – over Kaluga region, six – over Tula region, five – over Rostov region, four – over Ryazan region, two – over the Azov Sea, and one each – over Smolensk, Orel and Tver regions.

Saratov region is regularly targeted by UAVs. In particular, on July 1, the General Staff confirmed that Defense Forces hit the Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Saratov region.

On July 5, explosions were heard in Saratov and Engels, where the Russian air base is located, from which the aggressor state's aircraft takes off to strike Ukraine.