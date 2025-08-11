Drones attacked the Russian city of Arzamas near Nizhny Novgorod. There is an instrumentation plant there

The video shows drones flying directly over the Arzamas Instrumentation Plant and a fire on the building's territory

Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of August 11, Russia was again under attack by drones. In particular, there were strikes on Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod region, where an instrumentation plant is located. This was reported by Governor Gleb Nikitin and local public media.

Nikitin did not acknowledge the attack on the plant, but wrote about strikes "on two industrial zones" in Nizhny Novgorod region.

"Their goal is our industrial enterprises," the governor complained.

He claims that while repelling the attack in Arzamas district, one of his officers was killed on the spot, and two others were injured.

Rosaviatsiya announces 'Carpet' plan at Strigino airport in Nizhny Novgorod region due to drone threat.

Local media reported on explosions in Arzamas and Dzerzhynsk.

Pro-Ukrainian social media post video of allegedly damaged Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant.

Also, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that drones were allegedly shot down (three in one day) flying at the Russian capital.