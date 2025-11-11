General Staff confirms damage to Saratov refinery, strikes in Feodosia and occupied Donetsk region

The military hit the terminals, but also "canceled" the Russian occupiers

Saratov Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Defense forces hit the Saratov oil refinery, the Marine Oil Terminal joint-stock company in Feodosia and a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. This was reported to by in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Saratov refinery, which was hit on the night of November 11, produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, industrial sulfur, and more. The company is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

A series of explosions were recorded, after which a massive fire was observed in the target area .

The attacked "Marine Oil Terminal" in Feodosia is an important hub for the supply of fuel by sea to the Crimean peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine. A hit directly into the tanks was recorded.

Also, the logistics depot of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and the concentration of manpower near Ocheretyne were hit. UAV strikes reached the target areas, the General Staff emphasized.