Naval drones attacked Tuapse in Krasnodar region – video

According to ASTRA, one of the berths was damaged. At the same time, the Russian authorities traditionally claim that all boats have been neutralized

Tuapse (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Russians have announced an attack by naval drones near Tuapse. This was reported by the Krasnodar Territory Operations Center and the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Operational Staff claims that four unmanned boats were allegedly neutralized in the Black Sea near Tuapse.

One of them allegedly detonated near the coastline. The shockwave damaged the glazing on the second floor of a two-story building, a garage and a hangar.

At the same time, ASTRA writes about the possible damage to one of the berths.

Local residents reported explosions in the city, the unmanned aerial threat regime lasted almost eight hours.

The head of the Tuapse municipal district of the Krasnodar Territory, Sergei Boyko, announced the cancellation of the threat of an attack by unmanned boats and drones at 08:00 Moscow time (07:00 Kyiv time).

At the same time, he edited his initial message to remove information about unmanned boats.

Russian Defense Ministry reports 71 allegedly downed or intercepted drones in the morning: seven of them over the Black Sea.