SSU reveals how Sea Baby maritime drones have improved – characteristics

Modern Sea Baby drones are not used as kamikazes, but as multi-purpose platforms, the Ukrainian intelligence service said

New generation Sea Baby (Photo: SSU)

The SSU maritime drones have improved their combat payload and range, increasing to 2 tons and over 1500 kilometers, respectively. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net by the agency's press service.

The first use of such weapons occurred in 2022 during an attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay, and since then, these drones have been constantly evolve and improve, the SSU said.

"Modern Sea Baby drones are no longer used as kamikaze drones, but as multi-purpose platforms. They are equipped with various weapons, which makes it possible to hit enemy ships and other military targets at sea. The new generation Sea Baby is capable of completing a mission and returning back," the agency said.

The intelligence service described this evolution of its maritime drones:

→ the first prototypes had a payload (volume of explosives – Ed.) of 450 kg, in the first generation of Sea Baby this figure increased to 930 kg, and in modern drones it has reached 2000 kg (2 tons);

→ the range has also changed: initially it was up to 1000 km, in the first generation it increased to 1100 km, and in modern versions of maritime drones it is more than 1500 km.

"The new modification of the SSU Sea Baby drone is a more powerful and maneuverable multi-purpose platform that has already been tested in various missions in the Black Sea," the agency said.

According to it, the long-range reusable drones have more powerful engines, modern navigation systems, and an updated communication system.

Such drones are equipped with additional protective equipment and can carry various types of weapons, including Grad multiple rocket launchers, FPV attack drones, and turrets that can work against enemy helicopters and patrol boats, the ministry said.

"Our drones have changed the balance of power in the Black Sea and proved their effectiveness. The new generation of Sea Baby is even more effective. Therefore, the work to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue. The enemy will feel the full power of our technological developments," said the SSU Head, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk (For more information on the latest drones of the special service, see read here).