SSU names all Russian ships hit by its naval drones
Thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine maritime drones, 11 Russian military ships were hit. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net by the agency's press service.
The first use of SSU maritime drones took place in 2022 to attack ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay and since then, these weapons have been constantly evolves and improves, the special service said.
"With this invention and its effectiveness, the SSU changed the course of the war, in particular, influenced the distribution of forces in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine and unblocked grain corridor. Russian ships are forced to hide in other ports, in particular Novorossiysk", the agency noted.
The SSU indicates that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has used its maritime drones to hit 11 warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and successfully attacked Crimean bridge in July 2023 (this was the second of three attacks of special services on the facility – Ed.)
The agency lists 11 ships hit by its naval drones:
→ frigate "Admiral Makarov" (attacked by a prototype drone);
→ frigate "Admiral Essen" (prototype);
→ minesweeper "Ivan Golubets" (prototype);
→ Ladny patrol ship (prototype);
→ launch vehicle "Samum" (Sea Baby);
→ launch vehicle "Buyan" (Sea Baby);
→ ship "Pavel Derzhavin" (Sea Baby);
→ large military tugboat "Professor Nikolai Muru" (Sea Baby);
→ reconnaissance and hydrographic ship "Vladimir Kozitsky" (Sea Baby);
→ landing craft "Olenegorsky Gornyak, near Novorossiysk (SSU drone Mamai);
→ SIG tanker, near Novorossiysk (Mamai drone).
According to open sources, all of them were affected in 2022-2023.
- Interlocutor LIGA.net the SSU reported that on the night of October 29, the special service's drones struck the temporarily occupied Crimea the occupiers' equipment and oil depots were damaged.
- In addition to the SSU's maritime drones, Ukraine uses on the Black Sea the HUR Magura drones.
