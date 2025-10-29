SSU names all Russian ships hit by its naval drones

The special service's list includes two frigates and missile carriers, a patrol and landing ship, and other occupiers' vessels

Sea Baby marine drone and SSU fighter (Photo: agency's press service)

Thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine maritime drones, 11 Russian military ships were hit. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net by the agency's press service.

The first use of SSU maritime drones took place in 2022 to attack ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay and since then, these weapons have been constantly evolves and improves, the special service said.

"With this invention and its effectiveness, the SSU changed the course of the war, in particular, influenced the distribution of forces in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine and unblocked grain corridor. Russian ships are forced to hide in other ports, in particular Novorossiysk", the agency noted.

The SSU indicates that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has used its maritime drones to hit 11 warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and successfully attacked Crimean bridge in July 2023 (this was the second of three attacks of special services on the facility – Ed.)

The agency lists 11 ships hit by its naval drones:

→ frigate "Admiral Makarov" (attacked by a prototype drone);

→ frigate "Admiral Essen" (prototype);

→ minesweeper "Ivan Golubets" (prototype);

→ Ladny patrol ship (prototype);

→ launch vehicle "Samum" (Sea Baby);

→ launch vehicle "Buyan" (Sea Baby);

→ ship "Pavel Derzhavin" (Sea Baby);

→ large military tugboat "Professor Nikolai Muru" (Sea Baby);

→ reconnaissance and hydrographic ship "Vladimir Kozitsky" (Sea Baby);

→ landing craft "Olenegorsky Gornyak, near Novorossiysk (SSU drone Mamai);

→ SIG tanker, near Novorossiysk (Mamai drone).

According to open sources, all of them were affected in 2022-2023.