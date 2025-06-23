The SSU struck the Crimean Bridge supports underwater with more than two tons of explosives – Malyuk

The head of the special service howled about the "beginning of a new era"

Illegally built Crimean bridge (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Security Service of Ukraine struck two key supports of the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge underwater using more than two tons of explosives, said the head of the agency, Vasyl Malyuk, during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"I'll be honest: for the third time on the bridge we detonated an explosive weighing 1,100 kg and another 1,100 kg. That is, twice 1,100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine. I will not give any additional details for obvious reasons. But believe me: this is the beginning of a new era," said the head of the special service.

He recalled that the SSU struck the bridge three times: in 2022, it used a truck with 21 tons of TNT equivalent explosives, and in 2023, it used two of its own Sea Baby naval drones (this operation was carried out jointly with the Navy. – Ed.).

And already in 2025, the special services carried out a strike on an underwater facility, Malyuk noted.

"I can tell you for sure: together with the 13th Main Directorate of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SSU, we have begun a new era of "maritime history," the head of the special service emphasized.