Explosions on the key bridge connecting the occupied Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia overnight on Monday were a Ukrainian special operation, sources have told LIGA.net.

The occupational authorities reported an ‘emergency’ on the Crimean bridge, temporarily halting all traffic.

The bridge was attacked with so-called unnamed surface vessels, the operation planned and carried out by Ukraine’s security service, SBU, and the Ukrainian Navy.

"It was difficult to get to the bridge, but eventually we managed to do it," the source said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Ukraine has neither officially confirmed nor denied its involvement.

It was not immediately clear what was the extent of the damage, although photos and videos that surfaced online showed one lane on the bridge’s roadway torn up.

Earlier, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk said the Crimean bridge was a legitimate target for Ukraine and promised to share details of unique special operations after the victory in the war.

In October 2022, the Crimean bridge was first damaged by a truck bomb and had to be repaired for months before resuming full service.

Before that, Russia had repeatedly claimed that the bridge was ‘adequately protected’ by air defence and military forces, and also stated that its structure was allegedly ‘reliable’.

The Crimean bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

