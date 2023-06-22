Bridge between Crimea and Russian-held part of Ukraine targeted in strike

Two bridges near the village of Chongar, in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, were allegedly struck with missiles early on Thursday, Russian media reported.

According to Russian reports, the bridge across the Chongar Strait, where a car checkpoint is located, and the crossing of Lake Syvash to the west, were targeted.

Holes in the bridges can be seen in photos and videos published by pro-Russian resources.

Russian-appointed officials claim the alleged attack was carried out by Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 200 kilometres away.

In Crimea, roads to the mainland lead to the areas of Armiansk and Chongar, the latter leading to the Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue their offensive.

Ukrainian forces have been carrying out offensive operations in the region for some time now, liberating a number of settlements, with Russia claiming all Kyiv’s attempts to reclaim the territory have failed.

