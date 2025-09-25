GUR maritime drones paralyze work of oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk – source

Ukraine manages to hit the oil loading pier of one of Russia's largest terminals in the port of Tuapse

Port of Novorossiysk (Photo: Wikipedia)

On Wednesday, September 24, maritime drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine paralyzed the operation of Russian oil terminals in Krasnodar Krai. About this LIGA.net said a source in Ukrainian military intelligence.

Naval UAVs attacked the logistics facilities of the aggressor state on the Black Sea coast – ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

As a result of the GUR operation, the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal located near Novorossiysk, where Russians loaded their tankers with oil, including the vessels of the so-called shadow fleet, were paralyzed.

These points are capable of exporting a total of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The GRU's maritime drones also hit the oil loading pier of one of Russia's largest terminals in the port of Tuapse.

The source noted that the chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, and caused panic among residents of Novorossiysk and Tuapse, as well as in Sochi, located a few dozen kilometers from the attack site, where local authorities announced an emergency evacuation from the beaches.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

In July 2025 Novorossiysk has already been under massive attack by drones and unmanned boats.

On September 11, it was reported that gUR special forces hit a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship near Novorossiysk.