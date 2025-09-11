Reconnaissance hits Russian Black Sea Fleet ship near Novorossiysk – video

The cost of the vessel is about $60 million, and the Russians have only four such ships

Attack on the ship (screenshot of the GUR video)

Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Novorossiysk. Video of the work of was shown to in the DIU.

The attack took place on September 10. The ship of the MPSV07 multifunctional vessel project, which was commissioned in 2015, was hit. Its cost is $60 million. In total, the Russians have four such vessels.

At the time of the attack, the ship was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay. This is where the Russians keep the remnants of their Black Sea Fleet.

The strike was carried out by a Ukrainian-made combat drone in the area of the control bridge, where the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located. The attack destroyed the electronic intelligence equipment, put the ship out of commission and sent it for repair .

According to intelligence, the MPSV07 project ships are equipped with diving complexes, remote-controlled vehicles, side-scan sonar, and ROVs. The capacity is about 4 MW, and can be used for seabed surveys.