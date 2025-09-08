Two explosive devices detonated in a parking lot near military unit No. 6912 in the Khabarovsk region of the Russian Federation

Rosgvardeytsia (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On Monday, September 8, explosions occurred near the Russian city of Khabarovsk near a military unit whose soldiers committed war crimes in the Kyiv region. About this, LIGA.net said a military intelligence source.

This is the military unit No. 6912, whose servicemen were directly involved in the aggression against Ukraine.

The source said that around 09:00, two explosive devices went off in a parking lot near the military unit. The explosions occurred just as Russian soldiers were arriving for duty.

As a result of the explosions, there were killed and wounded among the personnel of the occupation army.

After the explosions near the military unit, Russia's special services blocked the mobile Internet and changed public transportation to prevent local residents from learning about the incident.

The 748th Separate Operational Battalion of the Russian Guard (military unit No. 6912) participated in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, according to documentary evidence and information in open sources. In particular, it was reported that the battalion was lost in the battles near Kyiv (Bucha and Irpin) in early 2022.