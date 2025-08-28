On Thursday, August 28, Ukrainian defenders hit an occupying missile ship in the Sea of Azov. This was reported to by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and published a video.

As a result of a joint operation of the Department of Active Military Intelligence and the DIU's special unit "Ghosts" in the Sea of Azov near the temporarily occupied Crimea, a small missile ship of the aggressor state of Project 21631 "Buyan-M" – a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles – was destroyed.

Soldiers of the "Ghost" unit damaged the ship's radar station with an aerial drone strike, and special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the ship's side.

As a result of the strikes, a Russian missile ship that was in the area of potential missile launch in the Temryutsky Bay was damaged and forced to leave the area of combat duty.

REFERENCE Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ships are a series of Russian third-rank, small, light-displacement, multi-purpose, river-to-sea guided missile ships of the near sea class. The official purpose of the ships of this project is to protect and defend the economic zone in inland sea basins. As of June 2024, 12 ships have been built (11 in the fleet, one undergoing testing).