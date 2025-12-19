US military tests maritime drones in Ukraine

U.S. officials studied the technical capabilities of the platforms and met with Ukrainian manufacturers

A marine drone (Photo: SBU)

The American delegation met with Ukrainian manufacturers and conducted the first official tests of domestic maritime drones. About reported Ministry of Defense.

According to the defense ministry, representatives of the US Navy and the Pentagon made two visits to Ukraine to familiarize themselves with Ukrainian maritime drones and conduct the first official tests.

The Americans studied the technical capabilities of a number of platforms and held meetings with Ukrainian manufacturers.

The Defense Ministry noted that Ukraine offered the United States solutions that have already proven effective in special operations and combat conditions.

Kyiv offered Washington a strategic partnership in this area. The Defense Ministry emphasized that Ukraine's defense industry is shaping the global market for unmanned systems and integrating into the global security architecture through the experience of modern warfare.

In October, it was reported that thanks to maritime drones Ukraine's Security Service has hit 11 Russian warships.

Marine special service drones have improved in combat payload and range, increasing to two tons and over 1500 kilometers, respectively.