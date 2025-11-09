Russians complain about strikes on Voronezh. Light and heat were lost in houses – video

Russian propagandists claim that Voronezh CHP-1, the largest supplier of heat to homes and large enterprises in the city, was targeted

Voronezh (Photo: Russian resource)

On the night of November 9, the Russian city of Voronezh was attacked by drones, causing partial power outages and heating interruptions. This was reported by Governor Alexander Gusev.

He claims that several drones were allegedly shot down in the skies over Voronezh at night, but "a fire broke out at one of the municipal facilities, which was promptly extinguished." In the morning, Gusev also reported several times about the missile threat to the region.

Allegedly, for reasons of technological safety, "temporary measures were taken", which could lead to fluctuations in the temperature of central heating in some buildings.

Also, "for technical reasons", the authorities "decided" to suspend electricity supply to some areas of the city. As of the morning, electricity is allegedly being supplied to everyone as usual.

Gusev also said that on the territory of one of the construction companies, the roof was cut and partially broken windows in a number of buildings, several cars and internal heating networks were damaged.

Russian Telegram channel ASTRA conducted an OSINT analysis and claims that a thermal power plant was attacked in Voronezh.

At night, locals reported explosions, a number of houses lost power, and then electricity appeared.

ASTRA, having analyzed the video of the attack, claims that it was filmed from Aviabudivnykiv embankment. The distance from the shooting point to the CHPP is 1.3 km. The video allegedly shows Voronezh CHPP-1, which is part of RIR Energy and is the largest supplier of heat energy for residential buildings and large enterprises in the city.

The plant supplies heat to four districts of the city – Livoberezhny, Zalizny, Leninsky and Tsentralny – as well as to more than 1,000 enterprises, including Voronezhsintezkauchuk, the largest Voronezh plant.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 44 drones allegedly shot down and suppressed, but did not mention Voronezh. 43 drones were allegedly shot down over Bryansk region and one over Rostov region.