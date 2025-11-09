A fire at a power facility in the Kursk region: 10 settlements are without electricity

According to local authorities, the cause of the fire is unknown. Thousands of subscribers without power

Korenevo (Photo: Resources of Russians)

In the evening of October 8, power went out in 10 settlements of Korenevsky district in Kursk region. A fire broke out at one of the energy facilities, said the region's governor, Alexander Khinstein.

According to him, the fire occurred at a power facility in the village of Koreneve. About 2,500 subscribers were left without electricity due to the emergency power outage.

The cause of the accident is being established, and power engineers are to start eliminating the situation in the near future, Hinstein said.

A blackout on the evening of November 8 also occurred in the Belgorod region. According to local authorities, more than 20,000 consumers were left without power. The Luch thermal power plant could have come under attack.