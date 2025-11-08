Russia says about a new attack on the energy sector in the Volgograd region
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 8, Russia announced a new drone attack on the energy infrastructure of Volgograd region, which caused blackouts. The governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, wrote about it.
Traditionally, the Russian official claimed that the air defense had "repelled a massive UAV attack" but also said that repairmen were restoring power to settlements in four districts near the Balashovskaya power line substation.
Russian authorities reported an attack on the same facility twice in October.
In the evening and at night, temporary restrictions were imposed at the airports in Saratov, twice in Penza and Ulyanovsk.
Russians claimed drone attacks in Saratov and Kursk.
Video, as stated, from Saratov:
- On November 6, HUR intelligence officers successfully attacked the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan. The enterprise is one of the key suppliers of products for the Russian military-industrial complex.
