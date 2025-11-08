Russia says about a new attack on the energy sector in the Volgograd region

Four districts in one of Russia's regions lost power as a result of the UAV attack, the governor said

Volgograd region (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 8, Russia announced a new drone attack on the energy infrastructure of Volgograd region, which caused blackouts. The governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, wrote about it.

Traditionally, the Russian official claimed that the air defense had "repelled a massive UAV attack" but also said that repairmen were restoring power to settlements in four districts near the Balashovskaya power line substation.

Russian authorities reported an attack on the same facility twice in October.

In the evening and at night, temporary restrictions were imposed at the airports in Saratov, twice in Penza and Ulyanovsk.

Russians claimed drone attacks in Saratov and Kursk.

Video, as stated, from Saratov: