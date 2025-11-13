Defense Forces hit dozens of Russian targets with Flamingo missiles and more – General Staff

Among the targets hit were an oil terminal and drone storage facility in Crimea, Russian air defense, an oil depot, and others

Launches in Russia (video screenshot)

On the night of November 13, Ukraine hit several dozen important facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories with its own weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the strikes were carried out by drones and missiles of various types, including domestically produced long-range weapons "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Luty".

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, there were hits to the oil storage facility "Sea Oil Terminal", helicopter parking lot and drone storage and training facilities at the Kirovske airfield, as well as to the air defense radar station near Yevpatoriya.

The terminal in Feodosia was attacked again in the last three days by the forces of the 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th Regiment), , said the commander of the SBS Robert Brovdi (Magyar). They also hit the Orion drone storage base in Kirovske in Crimea.

An oil depot near Berdiansk and forward command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Facilities in Russia itself were also hit, and the extent of the damage is currently being determined.