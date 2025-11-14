Reuters: Ukrainian attack on Russian port in Novorossiysk halts 2% of global oil supply

Two oil loading berths are damaged in the port of Novorossiysk and the oil tanker Arlan is damaged

Novorossiysk port (Photo: Russian resources)

Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil exports, causing global supplies to fall by 2%. This is reported by Reuters, citing unnamed industry sources.

The port temporarily stopped supplying oil in the amount of 2.2 million barrels per day, and world oil prices rose by more than 2% after that due to fears of the consequences of the attack.

It is noted that the Ukrainian attack on November 14 was "one of the largest" on Russia's oil export infrastructure in recent months.

Russian pipeline oil monopoly Transneft was also forced to suspend deliveries to the port of Novorossiysk, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium stopped oil shipments for several hours while the air threat lasted, the sources said. It exports oil from Kazakhstan through the nearby Yuzhnaya Ozeriyivka terminal (15 km from Novorossiysk).

The interlocutors noted that the Novorossiysk Sheskharis terminal shipped 3.22 million tons of oil in October, which corresponds to 761,000 barrels per day. In the first 10 months of 2025, this figure amounted to 24.716 million tons .

According to three industry sources, the Ukrainian attack targeted two oil loading berths in the port of Novorossiysk: 1 and A1. They accept anchors with a deadweight of 40,000 and 140,000 tons, respectively. Two other sources said that the oil tanker Arlan, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, was also damaged.