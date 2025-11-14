Ukraine hits Russia's second largest oil export center – source

The second largest center for oil exports and S-300/400 air defense systems came under attack

Novorossiysk (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

On the night of November 14, the Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk port in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and the positions of the S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system on the territory of military unit No. 1537. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the Security Service of Ukraine.

The attacked port is Russia's second largest oil export center and an important logistics hub for exporting oil products across the Black Sea. The attack damaged oil tankers on the berths, pipeline infrastructure, and pumping units. Heavy fire continues at the oil terminal.

Also in Novorossiysk, hits were confirmed on the positions of S-300/400 SAMs on the territory of military unit 1537. Powerful detonations were recorded after the arrivals.

The special operation was carried out by the SBU Alpha special forces jointly with the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Coastal Missile and Artillery Forces of the Navy and other components of the Defense Forces.

"The SBU, together with the Security and Defense Forces, continue to reduce oil dollar revenues to the Russian budget. Each damaged refinery or oil terminal is a minus of millions of dollars for the Kremlin's military machine. We will continue to deprive the aggressor of resources until it loses the ability to wage this war," the source said .

Oil exports through the port were halted after the attack. According to Reuters, Transneft has paused oil deliveries to the port.

The attack on Novorossiysk (Photo: Russian media)