"Is there no one to film?" DSHVs show what happened after the breakthrough of a Russian column to Pokrovsk
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Using the weather conditions, Russian troops once again tried to bring fresh resources to Pokrovsk, but came under attack by Ukrainian forces. Video posted by the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade.
"The footage of the movement went viral on social media. For some reason, they did not show the result. Maybe because there is no one to film it?" the Ukrainian paratroopers said.
They emphasized that the situation is difficult, but Ukrainian pilots work 24/7 and "systematically turn enemy vehicles into scrap metal".
- on November 11, video of a Russian army column entering Pokrovsk unimpeded, as the fog makes it difficult to operate drones at enemy targets.
- After that, the DSHV confirmed that there are more than 300 invaders in the city, trying to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk and surround the agglomeration.
- On November 12, Syrsky said he had visited units in the Pokrovsk direction. He assured that there is no question of Russian control over the city or operational encirclement of the Defense Forces group .
