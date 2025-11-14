Using the weather conditions, Russian troops once again tried to bring fresh resources to Pokrovsk, but came under attack by Ukrainian forces. Video posted by the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade.

"The footage of the movement went viral on social media. For some reason, they did not show the result. Maybe because there is no one to film it?" the Ukrainian paratroopers said.

They emphasized that the situation is difficult, but Ukrainian pilots work 24/7 and "systematically turn enemy vehicles into scrap metal".