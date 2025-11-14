Zelensky: Ukrainian Long Neptunes successfully hit Russia at nightsupplemented
On the night of November 14, Ukraine successfully fired its own Long Neptune missiles at Russian territory. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Commander of the Air Force Anatoliy Kryvonozhko .
"Last night, our soldiers successfully used "long Neptunes" against designated targets on Russian territory, and this is our quite just response to Russia's ongoing terror. Ukrainian missiles actually give more tangible and accurate results every month," the President said .
Zelensky did not specify which objects of the aggressor state were hit by the latest missiles, but the occupiers complained about a massive drone attack and damage to the oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory.
- on March 15, 2025, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had successfully used a new missile of its own production, the Long Neptune. It was a precise strike at a distance of 1000 km.
- On November 13, the General Staff reported that several dozen important facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories had been hit by its own weapons. The missiles used were "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Luty" .
Comments (0)