At night, Ukrainian missiles successfully hit a number of targets on the territory of the aggressor state

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On the night of November 14, Ukraine successfully fired its own Long Neptune missiles at Russian territory. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Commander of the Air Force Anatoliy Kryvonozhko .

"Last night, our soldiers successfully used "long Neptunes" against designated targets on Russian territory, and this is our quite just response to Russia's ongoing terror. Ukrainian missiles actually give more tangible and accurate results every month," the President said .

Zelensky did not specify which objects of the aggressor state were hit by the latest missiles, but the occupiers complained about a massive drone attack and damage to the oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory.

BACKGROUND The Long Neptune is a Ukrainian long-range modified Neptune cruise missile. This missile is a development of the R-360 anti-ship missile. The range is up to 1000 km. The missile is intended to hit ground targets.