Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation: there is a video of an attack on an oil depot
On the night of November 14, drones attacked several Russian cities. Novorossiysk, Saratov, and Volgograd regions were attacked, resulting in damage to the Sheskharis oil storage facility. Local residents shared videos of arrivals and fires in public.
On the morning of November 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported allegedly shooting down 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Most of them – 66 – were shot down over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.
At the same time, the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev, added that "fragments of the drones hit the Sheskharis oil depot, container terminal, coastal structures and one civilian ship in the port." The UAV debris also allegedly damaged four apartment buildings and two private houses. People were restricted from leaving the city .
Residents shared videos of explosions and fires in local public spaces. Eyewitnesses report at least five arrivals.
The threat of UAVs was also announced in the Saratov region. The Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, while the governor of the region, Roman Busarkin, spoke of "damage to civilian infrastructure" as a result of the crash. The region also temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.
Local residents shared videos of loud explosions in public. After the explosions, a fire was seen at the scene.
Eight UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Vologda region. At the same time, the governor reported that an attack was carried out on "energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region." The attack also restricted flights and delayed planes for 10 hours.
The complex consists of two main production sites (Sheskharis and Grushovaya) with tanks with a total capacity of over 1.3 million cubic meters. It is one of the key infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation.
- on November 11, a fire broke out in the city as a result of the attack on Saratov. Later, the General Staff confirmed strikes on the Saratov refinery.
- On November 12, the Stavrolen plant in the Saratov region was attacked.
- On November 13, drones attacked Orel. Explosions were heard in the city, and a fire was reported.
