Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation: there is a video of an attack on an oil depot

The Russians counted more than 200 allegedly downed drones overnight, but local residents complained of explosions and fires in several settlements at once

On the night of November 14, drones attacked several Russian cities. Novorossiysk, Saratov, and Volgograd regions were attacked, resulting in damage to the Sheskharis oil storage facility. Local residents shared videos of arrivals and fires in public.

On the morning of November 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported allegedly shooting down 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Most of them – 66 – were shot down over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

At the same time, the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev, added that "fragments of the drones hit the Sheskharis oil depot, container terminal, coastal structures and one civilian ship in the port." The UAV debris also allegedly damaged four apartment buildings and two private houses. People were restricted from leaving the city .

Residents shared videos of explosions and fires in local public spaces. Eyewitnesses report at least five arrivals.

The threat of UAVs was also announced in the Saratov region. The Ministry of Defense reported the alleged downing of 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, while the governor of the region, Roman Busarkin, spoke of "damage to civilian infrastructure" as a result of the crash. The region also temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Local residents shared videos of loud explosions in public. After the explosions, a fire was seen at the scene.

Eight UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Vologda region. At the same time, the governor reported that an attack was carried out on "energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region." The attack also restricted flights and delayed planes for 10 hours.

BACKGROUND Sheskharis is a large transshipment complex and the end point of the Russian Transneft's main oil pipelines on the Black Sea in Novorossiysk. It is designed to receive, store and ship oil and oil products for export by sea..

BACKGROUND Sheskharis is a large transshipment complex and the end point of the Russian Transneft's main oil pipelines on the Black Sea in Novorossiysk. It is designed to receive, store and ship oil and oil products for export by sea. The complex consists of two main production sites (Sheskharis and Grushovaya) with tanks with a total capacity of over 1.3 million cubic meters. It is one of the key infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation.