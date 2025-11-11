Saratov and Engels in Russia were attacked by drones. Fire spotted near oil refinery – video

The Russian cities of Engels and Saratov were hit by drones on the night of November 11. A fire is reported near the oil refinery

Explosions in Saratov (video screenshot)

On the night of November 11, a series of explosions occurred in the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels. This was reported by the Governor of Saratov region Roman Busargin.

He said that the drone attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure. All emergency services are working at the scene.

According to the Russian propaganda Telegram channel SHOT, local residents reported the operation of air defense systems and bright flashes in the sky, accompanied by loud sounds.

Eyewitnesses said that explosions were heard after 01:00, and several flashes of fire appeared over the southwestern part of Saratov. Sirens were sounding in the city, and loudspeakers advised residents to stay away from windows and hide in a safe place.

A fire was observed near the Saratov oil refinery, allegedly caused by the wreckage of a downed drone, reports the Russian propaganda Telegram channel "Military Informant".

"Rosaviation temporarily imposed restrictions on Saratov airport, later lifted.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 37 Ukrainian drones were allegedly spotted over the aggressor state that night. In particular, eight over Saratov.

Saratov and Engels are one of Russia's key industrial and military regions. Engels is home to a strategic air base that has been repeatedly targeted by drones over the past year.