On the night of November 10, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Hvardiyska oil depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea, said the press service of this branch of the military published a video.

"The SOF drones hit a pumping station on the territory of the oil depot. This is the third successful strike by the Special Operations Forces in less than a month," the statement said.

This oil depot is an important element of the fuel and logistics system of the occupation authorities on the peninsula – it is important for supplying military facilities and transport of the Russian army, the military emphasize.

This facility is located in the village of Hvardiyske in Simferopol district.

The distance from the oil depot to the front line is more than 200 kilometers in a straight line: