Special operations forces hit occupants' oil depot in Crimea – video
On the night of November 10, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Hvardiyska oil depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea, said the press service of this branch of the military published a video.
"The SOF drones hit a pumping station on the territory of the oil depot. This is the third successful strike by the Special Operations Forces in less than a month," the statement said.
This oil depot is an important element of the fuel and logistics system of the occupation authorities on the peninsula – it is important for supplying military facilities and transport of the Russian army, the military emphasize.
This facility is located in the village of Hvardiyske in Simferopol district.
The distance from the oil depot to the front line is more than 200 kilometers in a straight line:
- In October, the SOF was destroyed launcher of the S-400 Triumph air defense system and the occupiers' ammunition depot in Crimea.
- on October 29, the LIGA.net's interlocutor from the SSU said that the special service's drones destroyed the occupiers' equipment and oil depots in Crimea.
- On the night of November 2, military intelligence struck at Russian air defense facilities on the peninsula.
- From the 5th to the 6th, SOF hit oil depots and logistics facilities were hit of the invaders in Crimea.
- on November 10, the Russians announced an attack by marine drones in the Tuapse region of the Krasnodar region.
