Special Operations Forces hit enemy oil depots and logistics facilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula and showed a video.

Last night, from November 5 to 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones hit the Hvardiyska oil depot near the village of Hvardiysk. The RVS-400 tank was destroyed. At the time of the strike, it was filled.

In the same area, two trains with tanks on a loading rack were hit. At the time of the hit, the rolling stock was loaded with oil products.

The UAF drones also hit several oil depots and fuel and lubricant warehouses in Simferopol and the surrounding area (Bitumne village). Tank farm facilities were destroyed, and numerous fires were recorded.

Hvardiyske and Bitumne on the DeepState map